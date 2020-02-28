Project exhibition

LAHORE:Institute of Business and Management (IB&M) of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) organised projects exhibition of its final year students in which more than 150 students showcased their projects.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, deans and chairmen of different departments and others visited the stalls set up by the final year students.

The VC lauded the IB&M’s services for promoting business management education in Pakistan. He appreciated the efforts of students and said, “I am proud of my talented students, who are actively participating in creative tasks with outstanding performance in educational activities. It is heartening to note that the students, along with their creative work, made research a part of their projects.

UET IB&M Director Prof Dr Shoaib, other faculty members, teachers and a large number of students also visited the exhibition.