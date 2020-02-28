PSL-5: Lahore face Peshawar at Rawalpindi today; Qalandars hope change in luck with change of venue

ISLAMABAD: Bottom of the table Lahore Qalandars would definitely be hoping that change in venue would bring change in luck for them as they are set to clash with wounded Peshawar Zalmi at the Pindi Stadium Friday.

It is for the very first time Qalandars would be playing on venue other than Karachi or Lahore since PSL reaches at home grounds.Lahore Qalandars not only are pointless from the two outings, with -1.028 they have the worst run rate. If any team has the worst record in the four editions of the PSL so far, it is Lahore Qalandars with the likes of former swing bowler Aaqib Javed who happens to their head coach failing to raise a competitive unit. Time and again Qalandars had snatched defeats from a certain victory position. They were hoping for an easy win after Mohammad Hafeez (98 not out) smashed Islamabad United bowlers all around the park in their last match played at Gaddafi Stadium on February 23 in front of their home crowd. Pacer Musa Khan however had other ideas as he sprung a surprise playing 11-ball 17 not out to take the game away with just one ball to spare. This has been Qalandars fate even during the previous four events where they were seen taking full grip on the proceedings only to be beaten at the end. Whether they will be in a position to end the losing spree with the change of venue? Is a question only their performance on Friday would tell? Zalmi, fresh from one-sided defeat against Multan Sultans at Multan Stadium Wednesday will have a chance to redeem from poor performance against Sultans to something justifying their standard of play. The team spent Thursday in travelling and only reached Pindi late Thursday afternoon.

Zalmi is riding on the brilliant performance put in so far with the bat by experience Kamran Akmal who has scored 159 in three matches, the highest so far in the tournament. Whether his form will take them to yet another win or Tom Banton will come forward this time. New to Pakistani pitches Banton scored bag full of runs in T20 Blast while playing for Somerset County in partner with Pakistani wizard Babar Azam during summer 2019. So far he has not been able to adjust to the Pakistan conditions. With pitch at the Pindi Stadium having high bounce and look full of runs, there are good chances of his showing the worth he is famous for. There is all likelihood that match on Friday that will start hour late on 8pm will provide thrills and excitement for crowd to enjoy.