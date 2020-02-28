Nasir gets wildcard for CAS squash event

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former number one squash player Nasir Iqbal has been given wild card to play the Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship that is to be held in Islamabad from April 3-7.

This wildcard was given to him by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) which will help him better his international rankings as his current ranking is 565. Former world number 35 Nasir has been training hard in Houston with the support of former Pakistani player Jahanzeb Masud to make a strong comeback.

South Asian and Asian Team Championship gold medalist Nasir was banned for four years in 2016 for failing drug tests during SA Games held in India.

Last year, Nasir appealed to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to give him six months reprieve, enabling him to compete in the international circuit from August 2019. But WADA rejected his appeal. His ban expired on February 20.