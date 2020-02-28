Four injured in separate incidents

Four people were injured in separate incidents in the city on Thursday. A 40-year-old man, Iftikhar, son of Ghulam, was wounded in a firing incident in Orangi Town. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police said that the incident took place when two robbers on a motorcycle tried to loot him. They opened fire on him for offering resistance and fled.

In the Malir City area, 35-year-old Faizan, son of Abdur Rasheed, was wounded for putting up resistance to a mugging bid, police said.

In another incident, a private company’s security guard was injured when he accidentally triggered his gun during the cleaning process in Gulistan-e-Jauhar in Block 12. According to police, 55-year-old Khawand, son of Zinda Khan, was taken to a private hospital in the area where his condition was termed out of danger.

Moreover, 15-year-old Rauf, son of Iqbal, was stabbed and injured during a scuffle in the Delhi Colony area, according to the Frere police. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical attention.