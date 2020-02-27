Pak women thump WI to launch T20 World Cup campaign in style

KARACHI: Pakistan women made a sensational start to their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup campaign by recording a comprehensive eight-wicket win over West Indies in their Group B match at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Wednesday.

Chasing 125 runs for a win, Pakistan completed their comfortable chase for the loss of two wickets in 18.2 overs. Openers Muneeba Ali and Javeria Khan provided the perfect launching pad to the chase with a 58-run first wicket partnership in 7.2 overs.

Javeria, later adjudged the player-of-the-match, played some delightful shots in her 35-run innings that came off 28 balls and included six fours, before her dismissal to West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor.

Muneeba was dismissed for 25. Her 26-ball innings included three fours. After Muneeba’s dismissal with the score at 77-2 in 11.5 overs, Nida Dar joined captain Bismah Maroof in the middle.

The two carried Pakistan home with an unbroken 50-run stand in only 39 balls. The seasoned Bismah remained unbeaten on 39 (37 balls, four fours). Nida gave her captain solid support at the other end as she also returned undefeated on a 20-ball 18 that included one four.

Taylor and Afy Fletcher were the only two wicket-takers for the West Indies, both took a wicket apiece.

Earlier, batting first after winning the toss, West Indies were rocked on the very first ball of the innings as opener Hayley Matthews fell lbw to pacer Diana Baig. Diana then made the second breakthrough for Pakistan by dismissing Matthews’ fellow opener Lee-Ann Kirby (16) to reduce West Indies to 25-2 in 4.1 overs.

Nida then accounted for star West Indies batter Deandra Dottin (1) with her off-spin to leave the West Indies stuttering at 28 for three in 6.2 overs. West Indies were at this stage rescued by a 60-ball 63-run partnership between captain Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle.

Both scored 43 runs each, Taylor faced 47 balls and struck two fours and two sixes while Campbelle’s 36-ball effort also included two fours and two sixes. Aimen Anwar followed up the good work done earlier by Diana and Nida by taking two wickets to restrict West Indies to a manageable total.

Diana, Nida and Aimen Anwar took two wickets apiece, while Anam Amin took one wicket for 19 runs in her four overs. Pakistan now plays England in their second Group B match on Friday (tomorrow) at the same venue.