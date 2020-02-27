Saiful Muluk Lake: KP govt to provide pollution-free environment to tourists

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to keep jeeps and other vehicles away from Saiful Muluk Lake to provide pollution-free environment to the tourists and nature lovers at the scenic site.
“The government wants to provide pollution-free environment and maximum facilities to tourists coming at Saiful Muluk Lake and besides other initiatives, we are also going to establish a management complex where spaces for health and police debarment would also be spared,” Syed Taimur Shah, the divisional wildlife officer, told reporters here on Wednesday. He said that a meeting presided over by Commissioner Hazara and attended by deputy commissioner and director Kaghan Development Authority had finalised a plan to setup a modern parking lot along a road leading to Saiful Muluk Lake. He said the parking lot would be at a distance of a kilometre away from Saiful Muluk Lake’s snowy water.
He said that a management complex would also be established to accommodate police department and health departments. “As Lake Saiful Muluk falls in wildlife departments’ national park premises, we have to create a parking lot-cum-recreational spot before start of this season.
