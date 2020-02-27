close
February 27, 2020
February 27, 2020

Chinese Embassy announces 100 scholarships for UoP students

February 27, 2020

PESHAWAR: Officials of the Chinese embassy have announced 100 scholarships for University of Peshawar students during their visit to the campus on Wednesday. The delegation, led by Cultural Counsellar Jiang and First Secretary Pan Yuqi, met UoP Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Khan along with pro-Vice Chancellor and Director China Study Centre Prof Dr Zahid Anwer. The scholarships will be given in the form of annual expenditure stipends to the deserving students.

