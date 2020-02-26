Speedy tanker kills van driver

A man was crushed to death when a speedy water tanker collided with a Hi-roof van near Safoora Chowrangi within the jurisdiction of the Sacchal police station on Tuesday.

According to police, the man driving the Suzuki Hi-roof van died on the spot when the water tanker collided with it. The van was also damaged in the accident. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where it was identified to be that of 40-year-old Naushad, son of Ayub.

Police said they had arrested the tanker driver, Noor Akbar, and registered a case against him. They added that the deceased was a resident of same area and the accident took place when he was on his way to drop his children to school. The victim’s two minor children remained unhurt in the accident. Police said no case was registered yet as the family said they would register an FIR after the burial.

Balcony collapse

Six people were injured when a balcony of a building collapsed on Temple Road within the limits of the Preedy police station on Tuesday. According to police, the injured were standing under a balcony of the Hangrani building when it collapsed on them.

A large number of people gathered at the scene. Rescue workers from different welfare associations also reached there and transported the victims to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment.

The injured included two-year-old Saim, son of Sultan; Atiq, 12, son of Sami; Ebad, 16, son of Sami; Akram, 45; Muhammad Naeem, 45, son of Muhammad Ali; and Sultan, 35, son of Muhammad Zubair. Police said no case was registered as the collapse was accidental.