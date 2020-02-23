21 SHOs get notices in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Sohail Ch has issued show-cause notices to 21 SHOs of various police stations for their failure to arrest proclaimed offenders.

As per reports, there were over 15,000 proclaimed offenders in Faisalabad district and out of them 1,678 were of A category and 13,710 were of B category. The SHOs who got show-cause notices include officer In charge of Rail Bazaar police, Civil Lines, Jhang Bazaar, City police station, women police station, Gulberg and Ghulam Muhammadabad police station and SHOs of Ghulam Muhammadabad, Peoples Colony, Madina Town, Nishat Abad, Sahian Wala, D Type Colony, Factory Area, Samanabad, Sadar, Thikriwala, Jaranwala City, Tandlianwala, Mamoon Kanjun and Samundri City police station. These SHOs have been directed by the CPO to submit a comprehensive report about the arrest of maximum absconding proclaimed offenders. The CPO directed the SHOs to make their optimum and hectic efforts to nab the fleeing proclaimed offenders who were involved in a number of serious crime cases.

BAIL GRANTED: Civil Judge Pervaiz Khan on Saturday granted bail to SI Khalid Randhawa, former In charge of CIA, in an abduction for ransom case.

His bail application was moved in the court by his counsel Awais Randhawa. Three other accused of the case, SI Zeeshan Randhawa, Naeem Adil and Zuqarnain are in jail on judicial remand.