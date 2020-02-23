close
Sun Feb 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AB
Asher Butt
February 23, 2020

Ronchi, Munro excel as United rout Sultans

Top Story

AB
Asher Butt
February 23, 2020

LAHORE: Islamabad United completed a massive eight-wicket rout of Multan Sultans halting their short-lived win march in the fifth match of the Pakistan Super League season five here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday night. Multan which was riding high with their win over Qalandars yesterday was brought down by Islamabad.

Latest News

More From Top Story