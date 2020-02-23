Reception for kabaddi world champions

LAHORE: A reception was held at Governor House for national kabaddi team on becoming world champion for the first time in country’s history. Kabaddi players were brought in ‘bagghi’ and accorded a historic welcome with drum-beat. The players were award Rs one million cash prizes and were worn traditional turbans. According to detail, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Provincial Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti, Prime Minister’s Spokesman for Trade and Investment for Europe Sahibzada Jahangir, Aspire Group of Colleges’ Chairman Umar Nazar Shah, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Nasrullah Warraich, Nadeem Pehelwan and others attended the receptions hosted by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar here at Governor House. In his address on this occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan is successfully earning laurels in the world not only in sports but also in every field. National Kabaddi Team has made new history by first time winning world champion title for Pakistan. Federal and Punjab governments are fully encouraging the players. Provincial Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti said that Kabaddi has now become talk of the town due Kabaddi World Cup, and hoped that Pakistani Kabaddi Team will also achieve such success in the next world cup as well. Kabaddi Champion Team’s Captain Irfan Jatt and Mana Pehelwan said, we are proud as we have defeated India in the world cup and Pakistani nation has given us such confidence and encouragement which invigorated all the players.