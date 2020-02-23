Aisam ties the knot again

LAHORE: Pakistan tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq has yet again tied the knot in the presence of family members and friends here. Aisam weds Sana Fiaz for his second marriage after his first marriage turned out to be a failure. Formal wedding reception is expected to take place next month. The tennis star’s father Ahtishamul Haq Qureshi confirmed his son’s second marriage with Sana Fiaz. Aisam’s first marriage was held with Pakistan-origin British national Faha Makhdoom but the following year the couple parted ways.