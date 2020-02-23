S Sudan rebel leader Machar sworn in as vice president

JUBA: South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar was sworn-in as first vice president on Saturday, formally rejoining the government in the latest bid to bring peace to a nation ravaged by war.

It is the third time that bitter foes Machar and President Salva Kiir will attempt to rule together and the pair have many differences yet to iron out as they form the unity government that is a cornerstone of a September 2018 peace deal.

“For the people of South Sudan, I want to assure you that we will work together to end your suffering,” Machar said after taking the oath. “By forming this government, it gives us hope that there is a new momentum to end the suffering of the people of South Sudan and a way to a sustainable peace. Machar embraced and shook hands with Kiir after being sworn in. The rebel leader returns as first vice president. Four other vice presidents from the government and other opposition groups who will also form part of a bloated government.

The rivals started out as president and deputy at independence in 2011 but Kiir sacked Machar in 2013 and later accused him of attempting a coup against him, sparking a bloody war characterised by ethnic conflict. A 2015 peace deal brought Machar back as vice president and he returned to Juba amid heavy security. When that deal fell apart in July 2016, the capital was plunged into a brutal battle between rival armies and Machar was forced to flee on foot. The ensuing war drew in new parts of the country and other local grievances and disputes came to the fore. After six years of war some 380,000 died, four million fled their homes and more than half the population is facing severe hunger.