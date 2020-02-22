Commuters stuck in traffic jams

Lahore :Commuters faced difficulties in reaching their destinations due to gridlocks and traffic restrictions following the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match at Qaddafi Stadium on Friday.

A number of motorists tried to use smaller arteries and streets of the residential areas but they got stuck in the bumper-to-bumper traffic as they were already jammed with hundreds of vehicles. Traffic crawled at a snail's pace on Queen’s Road throughout the day. As one road was completely blocked and the other was used for two-way traffic from Ganga Ram Chokw to Lawrence Road.

The commuters on the roads experienced massive traffic jams at Muslim Town, Shadman, Shah Jamal, Ichhra, Rehmanpura and Fazlia Colony. With the cricket match at Qaddafi Stadium, and closure of arteries of main roads, gridlocks were witnessed even on Canal Road and Jail Road as well.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed visited the Qaddafi Stadium and checked the residence of the players, players’ route and security arrangements at the stadium. He inspected the screening of the spectators before their entrance to the stadium.

He appreciated the officers and jawans who were performing duty with dedication. He said that around 10,000 officers and jawans had made the mega event a success by utilising all available resources.

security: Punjab Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Pak Army and Rangers troops would be deployed for the security of cricket teams and spectators while efforts would be made to minimise traffic problems on the occasion of PSL matches as compared to those in the past.

This was informed to a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Law and Order chaired by Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Bashart. Minister for Labour Anser Majid Khan and Minister for Sports Taimur Ahmad Khan also attended the meeting. The additional chief secretary home, Lahore division commissioner, additional IG Special Branch, CCPO and officers of other law enforcement agencies briefed the meeting on security arrangements during the PSL matches.

The meeting reviewed the security arrangements in respect of Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches being played in different cities of Punjab. Under the Punjab Police Reforms, the committee decided to consider further the draft of the new policy for training courses and examinations 2020 for Punjab police. The new policy will also include curriculum on first aid, IT, Islamic studies, Pakistan studies, ethics and general knowledge subjects with a proposal to establish an investigation school in each district to integrate the investigative process with innovation.

Meanwhile, the security of the mosques, imambargahs and other religious places remained tightened on the occasion of Jummat-ul-Mubarik in the metropolis. The security was tightened after DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements. All SPs, DSPs and subordinate officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all the religious places. Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and imambargahs.

Police checked all the vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City. Moreover, on the instructions of DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed search operations were conducted around sensitive areas of the City. Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force, security agencies and Lahore police participated in the search operations. Lahore Police checked all the suspicious persons in various parts of the City with the help of biometric and latest android devices.

According to a spokesperson for Lahore police, the ongoing search operations were to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital.