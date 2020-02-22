Man killed, son wounded in firing

LAHORE :A man was killed while his son suffered injuries due to firing of unidentified persons in the Shadbagh police limits on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Munawar Khan. Police said the victims had left home for some work. Some unidentified persons approached them and opened firing. As a result, Munawar Khan died and his son suffered injuries. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidence. Further investigation is underway. Police removed the body to morgue. The injured victim was admitted to hospital.