PHF secretary Bajwa to inaugurate hockey event in Karachi today

KARACHI: The PHF secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa would inaugurate a triangular hockey series organised by Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) at its hockey complex in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Saturday (today), a KHA press release issued on Friday said.

It said that the inaugural match would be played between Olympian Manzoor Junior XI and Olympian Samiullah XI. Dr Syed Azmat Pasha is the tournament director, while KHA secretary Haider Hussain is the organising secretary.

Haider said that at the end of the triangular series, KHA hockey team would be selected on the basis of the performance in the event. The team would tour Punjab for ten days, he added.