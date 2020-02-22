Babar satisfied with match-winning effort

KARACHI: Pakistan’s solid batsman Babar Azam on Friday said that he played according to the plan and his aim was to put a decent total on the board against Peshawar Zalmi.

“I played according to the plan and was making an effort to take my side to a decent total and that helped,” Babar told a news conference after Karachi Kings sealed a ten-run win in a thriller over former champions Peshawar Zalmi here at the National Stadium.

Babar smashed 56-ball 78 with seven fours and two sixes to enable his side to post 201-4. Zalmi then were restricted to 191-7.

Zalmi made a good comeback but Umaid Asif bowled a brilliant last over to deny Zalmi a winning start on the second day of the HBL PSL-5.

“We bowled well in the start and in the middle Zalmi produced some good runs in a couple of overs and that made the things tough but the credit goes to Umaid Asif who bowled a fine last over to seal a win for us,” said Babar, who was adjudged the man of the match.

Zalmi required 16 off the last over with Darren Sammy and Livingstone on the wicket but the right-armer picked two wickets and conceded just five runs to bring a fine win for his side.

To a query, Babar said strike rate was very important in T20 cricket. “The openers usually score runs at international level with 140 and 150 strike rate but it sometimes does not happen and it becomes difficult to play shots. But you have to bat with a solid plan when you go out there,” he said.

Babar said that he has focussed on his duty for the last two years. “I am very focussed and particularly work on my fitness,” he said. He said that individual performances count but he enjoys the game more when the team wins.

Babar is expected to lead Pakistan’s side in the ICC T20 World Championships later this year in Australia. He said that those players who would perform well would get the chance. “The doors are open for all those players who will click in their respective departments,” Babar said.

He said that playing on home soil was great. “Playing at home conditions is very enjoyable. I enjoy playing in front of home fans. Playing in home conditions benefit local players,” Babar said.

He was impressed by a few strokes from Sharjeel Khan who returned to competitive cricket after serving supension due to corruption in cricket. “Sharjeel had taken a good start. Although he did not play a long innings at the time when I was playing with him he played a couple of superb strokes. But it is natural when you return to competitive cricket after two and a half years, there is pressure. But the way the team management supports and backs Sharjeel I am confident he will soon find his top touch,” Babar said.