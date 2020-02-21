Meeting discusses new sports schemes

LAHORE: DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh chaired an important meeting regarding formulation of new Annual Development Programme (ADP) at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, Adnan Arshad Aulakh stressed all the Divisional Sports Officers of the province to introduce new sports schemes under the new Annual Development Programme.

He said the sole objective of new Annual Development Programme is to promote sports culture in the province in an effective manner. “We have plenty of sports talent across the province and under the new Annual Development Programme we will flourish the young talented players through professional training so that they can serve different national sports teams in future adequately,” he added.

Aulakh urged all the Divisional Sports Officers of the province to utilize their energies and resources for nurturing young talented players. “Our DSOs can play an important role in achieving this goal. They must emphasize on the far-flung suburban areas for locating fresh talent in different sports disciplines,” he asserted.