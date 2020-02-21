CITY PULSE: International media conference

The Bahria University Karachi Campus’ Department of Media Studies is holding an international conference titled ‘Role of Media in Poverty Alleviation and Promoting Social Justice’ in collaboration with the Association of Media & Communication Academic Professionals on February 24 and February 25. Call Wasif Sajjad (0333-3056964) for more information.

Father Figure

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled ‘Father Figure’ until February 22. The show features works by some 20 artists from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh collected by Wahab Jaffer as well as his own works. Call 021-34948088 for more information.

VM Kids Art Exhibition

The VM Art Gallery is hosting ‘VM Kids Art Exhibition’, featuring drawings and paintings made by children in response to the gallery’s ‘Father Figure’ art show, until February 22. Call 021-34948088 for more information.

Khuloos

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting Qamar Siddiqui’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Khuloos’ until February 26. Call 0302-2740111 for more information.

The Fragrant Garden

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘The Fragrant Garden’ until February 29. The show features works by Ali Akbar Husain, Amaan Khalid Aslam, Amber Sami with Masooma Syed & Hamna Khalid, Arshad Faruqui, Bunto Kazmi, Hamra Abbas, Meher Afroz, Naveed Sadiq, Noorjehan Bilgrami, Sumaya Durrani & Jalaluddin Ahmed, Usman Saeed and Ustad Rafaqat Ali. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Cut from the Same Cloth

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Abdullah MI Syed’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Cut from the Same Cloth’ from February 18 to February 27. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Art-i-Biotic

The Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture is hosting an exhibition titled ‘Art-i-Biotic’ until February 27 at its IVS Gallery. The Psychosocial Department of The Indus Hospital worked with childhood cancer patients and their families for the show. Call 021-111111487 for more information.