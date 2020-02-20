Comprehensive plan to control dengue this year ordered

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood said that for solution of every problem we first need to identify the root causes only then we could be able to devise an effective strategy for it.

For said purpose, he directed district administration to evaluate previous years’ data and draft a report to get know how about the loopholes which lead to the spread of dengue last year.

He expressed these thoughts while presiding over a meeting organized by Health department to review the anti-dengue campaign.

He also ordered to devise a comprehensive plan for completing indoor and outdoor surveillance as well as gathering data so that the areas which were ignored before might be given preferences. Besides adopting all such preventive measures of destroying larva we also need to keep a vigilant eye on the reasons that make atmosphere favourable for dengue breeding, he added.

Commissioner further stressed upon the need to pay special attention of graveyards and waste stores. He directed to go for 3rd party evolution for hotspots so that missing ones could be included and those which are extra could be removed from the list. He ordered all Allied departments to make 100% hotspots visit. Monitoring tier to be made more efficient through the use of technology, Commissioner shared.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar Ul Haq, Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Dr. Zahid Ikram, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shoaib Ali, ADC (G) Zaheer Jappa, AC (G) Maham Asif Malik, Regional coordinator for epidemics & Focal Person for Dengue Program Dr. Sajjad Haider and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

While giving detailed briefings, DC Captain (r) Anwar ul Haq said UC level micro planning has been completed and implementation has been started. Likewise 3 days training of 120 sanitary patrols has been done while remaining staff will be completed by the end of February 2020.

Furthermore, he added that micro plan for ant-dengue activities is being followed and third party validation is also being done to make the campaign effective. Special focus is on outdoor and indoor vector surveillance.