Initiative for women empowerment launched

Islamabad : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail inaugurated the launch ceremony of an app designed to further the cause of women empowerment within Pakistani society.

The ceremony was held by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication in conjunction with private sponsors in Karachi. Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Huawei Pakistan CEO Saif Chi, Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman also attached the event.

The app called Baytee, which is a project by MoITT, is intended to promote female agency by providing resources for educational awareness on women’s rights, laws, regulations, health services, for providing job opportunities, as well as connection with other women through threaded discussions as a part of the Pakistan Vision 2025 Project. Baytee would be helpful in empowering women in the country as it aimed at making girls know about their rights and providing due facilities to the women.

The Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail said the empowerment of women and provision of rights to them would be an important step to ensure governance in accordance with the vision and principles of the state of Madina. He termed the development Bartee an important step. He gave the credit for launching the app to the federal Ministry of Information Technology &Telecommunication and Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The women accounted for 50 per cent population of the country, the governor said, adding that unfortunately most of them were denied permission to go out of home and do work. “If this permission had been granted, the women would have left the men far behind,” he said.

Additionally, the CEO of Huawei Pakistan, Saif Chi, in his address stated Huawei’s outright support in unlocking the potential of women digitally, saying that the project is “very much in line with Huawei’s vision” of bringing digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.”