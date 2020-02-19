IGP reviews security measures for PSL

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Tuesday held a meeting to review the security arrangements ahead of Pakistan Super League (PSL) fifth edition, set to take off on February 22 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The meeting was attended by the senior officials of Islamabad police and the management of PSL.

The DIG (operation) would monitor himself all the affair pertaining to security to ensure the full proof security of the guests. Strict checking would be ensured at all entry and exit points in the city. It was decided to ensure full proof security arrangements at the venue where teams are staying and also during their movement at the stadium. Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) would also issue an alternate plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.