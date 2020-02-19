close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
February 19, 2020

IGP reviews security measures for PSL

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
February 19, 2020

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Tuesday held a meeting to review the security arrangements ahead of Pakistan Super League (PSL) fifth edition, set to take off on February 22 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The meeting was attended by the senior officials of Islamabad police and the management of PSL.

The DIG (operation) would monitor himself all the affair pertaining to security to ensure the full proof security of the guests. Strict checking would be ensured at all entry and exit points in the city. It was decided to ensure full proof security arrangements at the venue where teams are staying and also during their movement at the stadium. Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) would also issue an alternate plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad