‘Centre doesn’t appear to consider Sindh a province of Pakistan’

Lashing out at the PTI on Tuesday, Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said the way the federal government was handling the matter of the incumbent Sindh police chief's transfer gave an impression as if “the Centre does not consider Sindh a province of the country”.

Speaking at a press conference, he said: “Sindh is being subjected to step-motherly treatment by the Centre on the issue of the provincial IG's transfer”.

He said the conduct of the federal government was deplorable though Sindh had fulfilled all legal and constitutional requirements to make its move to get the IG changed.

Talking about the murder of PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari, who was gunned down last week, he said the woman had sent a letter to the IG to convey concerns for her safety a few days before her murder. He said the widower of the MPA had confirmed that the IG had received the letter via courier service but the police didn’t any action.