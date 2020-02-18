China lauds Pak NA resolution on coronavirus

BEIJING: China on Monday acknowledged and appreciated the unanimous resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan, showing its complete support to the Chinese government to fight coronavirus.

A spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang said here at a regular news briefing, that China highly commends Pakistan for passing the resolution. China and Pakistan are close neighbors with a fine tradition of mutual assistance. This resolution, he said, once again fully demonstrates how the Chinese and Pakistani people share weal and woe, and once again proves that China and Pakistan are a community with a shared future.

“ We stand together in times of difficulty and render mutual assistance to each other. We are deeply grateful for Pakistan's trust and confidence in us. We are ready to strengthen cooperation with the international community including Pakistan to jointly tackle the epidemic and promote global public health.

We also stand ready to strengthen communication and coordination with Pakistan in a highly responsible manner to safeguard the health and safety of Pakistanis in China,” he added. About the update on the coronavirus, the spokesperson said new confirmed cases in China excluding Hubei Province stood at 115 on February 16, marking a decline for the 13th consecutive day. According to the National Health Commission (NHC), February 16 saw 1,425 patients cured and discharged from hospital in China's mainland, bringing the total number of cured cases to 10,844.

About the support, China received from its overseas citizens, the spokesperson, said “ It is a noble Chinese tradition to always extend a helping hand to those in need. For people with Chinese roots, even if they are living at the other end of the world, their hearts are with the motherland. Many overseas Chinese, whether with Chinese or foreign citizenship, have been contacting our embassies and consulates to express care and support.

With their efforts, assistance in various means have poured in from over 200 countries and regions to help fight the virus. —