Over 700 treated at MWM free medical camp

Over 700 patients have been treated and given medicines at a free medical camp for eye and dental patients held at Jaffar-e-Tayyar Society in Malir on Monday.

The Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen, in collaboration with Al Zehra Clinic Ghazi Town and Khadija tul Kubra Foundation, jointly organised the one-day free medical, eye and dental camp. Renowned scholar Allama Mazhar Alvi, MWM leaders Allama Sadiq Jafari and Arif Raza, Khadijatul Kubra Foundation director Ali Nayyar Zaidi, and Jafaria Alliance leader Shehzad Rizvi visited the camp.

An MWM leader said the religious group believed in the service of humanity without any discrimination. “The MWM had been serving the needy people of earthquake-stricken and rain-hit areas in the past,” said Syed Ahsan Abbas Rizvi, the MWM Malir chapter secretary-general.