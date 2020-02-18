close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

Over 700 treated at MWM free medical camp

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
February 18, 2020

Over 700 patients have been treated and given medicines at a free medical camp for eye and dental patients held at Jaffar-e-Tayyar Society in Malir on Monday.

The Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen, in collaboration with Al Zehra Clinic Ghazi Town and Khadija tul Kubra Foundation, jointly organised the one-day free medical, eye and dental camp. Renowned scholar Allama Mazhar Alvi, MWM leaders Allama Sadiq Jafari and Arif Raza, Khadijatul Kubra Foundation director Ali Nayyar Zaidi, and Jafaria Alliance leader Shehzad Rizvi visited the camp.

An MWM leader said the religious group believed in the service of humanity without any discrimination. “The MWM had been serving the needy people of earthquake-stricken and rain-hit areas in the past,” said Syed Ahsan Abbas Rizvi, the MWM Malir chapter secretary-general.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi