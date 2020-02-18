Panel formed to examine Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports

LAHORE: The Home Department, Punjab, has constituted a committee to examine medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who is seeking extension in his bail.

The committee consists of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Additional Chief Secretary (Interior) Momin Agha. Basharat is heading the committee. It is pertinent to mention here that the committee can give opinion to cancel the bail of Nawaz after observing his medical reports.