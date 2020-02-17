Kohat DPO says full security for polio teams

KOHAT: The police have evolved a foolproof security plan for the teams tasked with carrying out the anti-polio campaign in the district which will start today. DPO Mansoor Aman chaired a meeting which was attended by SP Operations Tahir Iqbal, all circles DSPs, SHOs and other relevant police officials. During the meeting, security measures taken for polio campaign were reviewed and special instructions issued to the cops. The DPO told the participants that the administration had taken extraordinary security measures for helping anti-polio teams to achieve the target. He said there would be at least two cops for each of 1,144 polio teams, adding 1,500 policemen had been deployed for the security of the teams.