Cop, two suspects killed in Kasur encounter

KASUR: Two suspects were killed and a policeman was martyred during an encounter near village Vern on Peerowala Road in the limits of Sadr police station on Saturday.

The policemen in plainclothes signaled three suspects on two motorcycles at a picket on Peerowala Road. The suspects, instead of stopping at the picket for snap checking, opened fire at the police party and fled. As a result, Constable Muhammad Faisal was martyred. The police chased the suspects, who hid themselves in the fields near village Vern, and fired indiscriminately at the police party that was retaliated.

The police and the suspects had an exchange of firing for about half an hour. Later, when the guns were silenced, the police recovered the bodies of two suspects while their accomplice managed to escape. The killed suspects were later identified as Nabeel of village Khara and Jamil of village vern. The police, however, did not claim that the suspects had any criminal record or they were wanted by the police. The police have shifted the bodies to the DHQ Hospital for autopsy. Meanwhile, funeral prayer for the martyred constable Faisal was offered at Police Lines.

The funeral prayer was attended by a large number of lawyers, traders, journalists and police officials. RPO Sheikhupura Range Farooq Mazhar also attended the funeral prayers. Farooq Mazhar announced Shaheed Fund and a job for the family of the martyred policeman.