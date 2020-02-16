Pakistan to face India in Kabaddi World Cup final

LAHORE: Traditional rivals Pakistan and India have reached the final of the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 here at Punjab Stadium on Saturday night at the Punjab Stadium.

Though arrangements of the World Cup were in proper order but disruption of floodlights during the semi-finals left a bad taste in the mouth and raised questions on the arrangements made by the Sports Board for such a big event being watched by millions across the world. Frequent disruption of matches due to bad light brought embarrassment for the country, the kabaddi federation and sports board alike.

Pakistan was tested by Iran in the second semi-final of the day but the experienced players of the host team won the match 52-30 and booked a date with India in the final. Pakistan met relatively improving Iranian team.

Right from the first raid came from Atayaad of Iran, Pakistan team was pushed to the back foot. Iran took lead with every raid, the time Pakistan levelled it. They went into to neck and neck till 6-6. But from there on Pakistan went ahead in the points and increased it bit and tits.

However, Iran followed the points like a shadow. By the end of the first 20 minutes play, Pakistan fought back to lead 29-17 while in the second half, Pakistan tightened its grip on the match and managed to reach the final for the fifth time.

The determination shown by the Iranian team in the first half saw the opposite in the second with Pakistan overpowering and overcoming the Iranians and the match with its dominance and experience.

At the end of the match, Waqas Butt was declared the best raider and Sajjad Gujjar was the best defender.

Earlier in the first semi-final former champion India took on Australia. India which entered the field full strength and after winning the toss, their star raider Ravi opened the raid against Australia.

India in its seventh World Cup semi-final, which was disrupted due to flood lights failure during the second half, showed its supremacy with every raid and every defence. The Blue-men maintained their dominance in both the halves as they led the first 20 minutes by 28-14 point’s difference.

India was given lead in the match over Australia by Arsh Chola, Vinay Khatri, Vinay Ravi and Ramala.

But in the second half of the match, Australia grabbed four back to back points to start the session 18-28. Australia put on display much improved the game after the breather but India’s grip on the match remained intact throughout the regular time. Finally India booked place the title encounter match after 42-32 win over Australia in the semi-final. Ravi Parkash of India was declared the best raider of the match while Amritpal Singh was the best defender.

After the match, director general sports Punjab Arshad Aulakh presented the World Cup trophy to World Kabaddi Federation president who then handed the trophy to Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, which will be given to the winner on Sunday. Badshah Gul was the chief referee for both the semi-finals.

The final between Pakistan and India will be played at the same venue on Sunday at 7.00 pm under floodlights.