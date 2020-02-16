LHC seeks details of cases involving Chinese

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court has sought details of the cases pending before districts courts of Punjab province involving citizens and companies of China.

In a letter to all district and sessions judges in the province, Director General of Directorate of District Judiciary Rehan Bashir said the LHC requires complete record of the cases relating to the Chinese citizens and companies.

The required details include title of cases, category, date of institution and last date of hearing along with the names of judges seized with the proceedings. The sessions judges have been asked to provide the details to the LHC within three days.