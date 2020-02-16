Each Multan player is a match-winner: Flower

ISLAMABAD: Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower rates his players highly and believes his team has the same chance of winning the Pakistan Super League as the other five franchises.

In a media talk in Lahore on Saturday, Flower, one of the most respected cricket coaches, said Multan Sultans consisted of match-winners. “Each player is a match-winner and has proved that on numerous occasions. I have special liking for the youngsters who can outshine others on the given day as they have immense talent. I will not single out anyone as it will put extra pressure on them,” he said.

Flower said he had been coming to Pakistan since 1990. “I have some exciting memories of Pakistan. I am glad to be back here for the PSL.”

Captain Shan Masood said he did not want to be rated as only a Test cricketer. “I want to excel in white ball cricket also. It is a big honour to lead a franchise team in the PSL.”

Shan said he has had a successful domestic season. “I am happy that my form is there to help me. What else would I need when I have Shahid Afridi, Andy Flower and Mushtaq Ahmed to guide me!” he said.

He was also excited to play in front of home crowd in Multan. “That will definitely help our cause. Playing in front of home crowd brings the best out of players,” he said.