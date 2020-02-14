Yasmin for creating awareness of diseases

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid attended 22nd Annual International Hematology Conference as chief guest at a hotel here Thursday.

FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Dr Nisar, Dr Tahir Shamsi, Gen (r) Sohaib, Prof Mehmood Khursheed, Prof Mufti, Dr Hayee and other medical experts attended the conference in a large number. Addressing the participants of the conference, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Gen (r) Sohaib played a pivotal role in starting and success of Thalassaemia programme in Punjab. It is very important to create awareness among the people regarding protection from any disease. She said that all the school children of Punjab would be screened through CM school nutrition screening programme. She said that FJMU was being made the best research centre. The minister said that hematology was of vital importance in medical world. She congratulated the doctors who rendered the best services in the world of hematology.

Hospital: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid paid a surprise visit to Shahdara Teaching Hospital. FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zaman Khan accompanied her.

The minister also visited newly-constructed Government Paramedical Teaching School and Nursing College. She inquired after the patients in different wards and reviewed cleanliness arrangements. MS Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara gave information regarding medical facilities being provided in the hospital. She directed the MS to provide maximum facilities to the patients in the hospital.

Modern techniques: Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Al-Freed Zafar has said modern research in medical, discovery of new medicines and modern techniques in surgery have helped cure diseases worldwide, adding these innovations are saving millions of lives.

I am proud to say that in the Child Ward of Lahore General Hospital all drugs of cancer, diagnosis and treatment are free of cost. LGH has distinction to provide free medical treatment to kids having eye cancer by birth, he said.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar at Paediatrics Ward of LGH on children’s cancer seminar.

sports events: A meeting chaired by CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed discussed reservations of traders in the wake of international sports events held in Gaddafi Stadium.

The meeting was attended by CTO Malik Liaqat, SSP Operations Mohammad Naveed, SP Security Bilal Zafar and SP Model Town Ijaz Rasheed, representatives from commercial entities located on Ferozepur Road, Liberty, Main Boulevard, Hafeez Centre and others.