Easy sailing for Apollo in Hameed Cricket

LAHORE: Apollo Club trounced Cricket Centre by eight wickets in league match of 1st Abdul Hameed Memorial Cricket Tournament at Race Course Ground on Thursday.

Scores: Cricket Centre 108 all out in 34.1 overs (Anas Mehmood 44, Ali Zafar 24, Umair Butt 4/22, Abyaz Rizvi 2/6, Agha Salman 2/19).

Apollo Club 109/2 in 20.1 overs (M Akhlaq 65, Junaid Ali 33*).

Umair Butt received man of the match award from chief guest Amir Ibrahim.