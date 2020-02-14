close
Fri Feb 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 14, 2020

Algerian media chief arrested

World

AFP
February 14, 2020

ALGIERS: The powerful head of Algerian private media group Ennahar, Anis Rahmani, has been arrested on corruption and other charges, a security source said on Thursday. Rahmani -- who is said to be close to former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika -- "was arrested yesterday for corruption and is in police custody," the source told AFP.

The 49-year-old journalist, whose real name is Mohamed Mokadem, has been accused of offences including "breach of exchange regulations", "blackmail to gain undue advantage" and "holding foreign bank accounts", according to several Algerian private media outlets. The Ennahar group confirmed Rahmani’s arrest in a statement published on its website on Thursday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World