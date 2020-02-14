Effie Awards 2020, second jury round concludes in Karachi

KARACHI: The final jury round for Effie Awards Pakistan was held recently in Karachi. The annual program organized by Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) honors marketing ideas which demonstrate exceptional creativity and ‘reward ideas that work’.

Effie Awards are regarded as one of the most prestigious accolades in the advertising industry across the world. This year’s competition, the second one to be held under the Effie Pakistan banner, was initiated in September 2019.

The first jury round was held on 17th and 18th January where 214 entries were scored by a 76 member jury. At the final round 56 individuals including veterans and experienced professionals from a wide range of industries came together to evaluate 87 shortlisted entries. The jury sessions were sponsored by Kantar Pakistan.

Addressing the jurors, Tariq Ikram, Jury Chair for Effie Awards 2020 and one of the founding members of PAS appreciated the commitment and zeal shown by all members of the respected fraternity.

Brands from a diverse range of industries submitted their best marketing campaigns to compete against one another for the coveted prize. Each of the entries is evaluated based on 4 key areas, i.e. challenge and objectives, insights and strategic idea, creative execution, and results.***