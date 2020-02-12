FGEIs teachers allowed conveyance allowance in summer, winter vacation

Rawalpindi : Director General Federal Government Educational Institutions Cantts/Garrisons -- FGEIs(C/G) -- Directorate Major General Muhammad Asghar has notified authorisation of conveyance allowance during summer and winter vacation to all FGEIs teachers in the light of notification issued by Finance Division.

The notification issued by Director General sparked a wave of pleasure amongst FGEIs(C/G) teachers.

According to the spokesman of FGEIs (C/G) Directorate Wajid Masaud, teachers of Federal Government Educational Institutions will now get conveyance allowance during summer and winter vacation also.

In the light of Federal Service Tribunal’s judgment in appeal no. 1889(R)CS/2016 dated 03 December 2018. The matter had been considered in Finance Division and decided to implement the above referred judgment it was accordingly directed that deduction of conveyance allowance during summer and winter vacation may be discontinued w.e.f. 21 October 2016 of Federal Government Educational institutions.

FGEIs(C/G) Directorate issued notification to all concerned controller of Military Accounts offices to issue conveyance allowance of all teachers w.e.f 21 October 2016. Earlier, the FG teachers did not get conveyance allowance for the summer and winter vacation on the plea that as they don’t come to school/college. Now on the basis of the decision of the court and the Notification of Finance Division they are eligible for conveyance allowance during summer and winter holidays.