Volleyball tourney named after Bacha Khan concludes

NOWSHERA: The Baba-e-Amn Bacha Khan All Pakistan Volleyball Tournament concluded there at the Kheshgi Payan area on Monday.

Awami National Party Central Secretary-General Mian Iftikhar Hussain was the chief guest on the occasion. He awarded shields and prizes to the winning team and commendation certificates to the organisers. Speaking at the ceremony, the nationalist leader said the organizers had given a good message to the youth by arranging the volleyball tourney and that too named after Bacha Khan who had always struggled for Pakhtun rights and peace. Mian Iftikhar said Kheshgi Payan area of the Nowshera district had remained a stronghold of the Khudai Khidmatgar Movement.

“The participation of a large number of people in this event has proved that Pakhtuns are peace-loving people,” he said. The ANP leader said such healthy activities were direly needed to channelize the capabilities of the youth.