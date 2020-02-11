PM Imran, British envoy discuss expanding bilateral trade ties

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner made an introductory call on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and discussed with him the matters of mutual interest between the two countries, particularly the potential to expand UK-Pakistan trade and investment.

The British High Commission said Prime Minister Khan welcomed Turner to Pakistan. “They discussed a wide range of shared concerns, including bilateral ties, economic affairs, regional issues and climate change at the meeting.”

Turner said he was delighted to have arrived here at a time where there were so many opportunities for the UK-Pakistan relationship to become even stronger.

“Our bonds are enduring and unique, with the UK and Pakistan exemplifying the very best in international partnership. Our people to people connections represent our past, present and the future, with over 1.5 million British nationals of Pakistani origin,” he said.

“Very much look forward to working with the Prime Minister and his team to enhance those ties. We particularly discussed the potential to expand UK-Pakistan trade and investment; and the challenges posed by climate change to Pakistan and how we can both work together, including at the international climate change summit hosted in the UK in November, COP26,” the British high commissioner said.