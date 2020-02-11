close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

Azlan Shah Hockey camp begins today

Sports

February 11, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team training camp for Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament will begin in Lahore from Tuesday while the players reported for training on Monday. The camp was stalled last month due to Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket matches held in Lahore.

According to Pakistan Hockey Federation, training camp for Pakistan team will be held in two phases for Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament, which will start formally from February 11. The PHF has invited 48 players for the camp, whose names are listed below.

