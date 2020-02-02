close
Sun Feb 02, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2020

Plea for audit of sugar mills

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 2, 2020

LAHORE : A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the forensic audit of sugar mills in Punjab. Petitioner Munir Ahmed through his counsel Azhar Siddqiue claims the sugar mafia has hoarded the commodity to create an artificial shortage and jack up the price. He says the profit of PTI Jahangir Tareen’s sugar mills has increased up to 170pc in three months. The sugar mafia intends to cook up crisis in the country with export of the commodity. “Sugar mills have failed to submit details of their stocks in court, despite an order,” according to the petition.

In an earlier petition, the LHC was pleaded to pass orders to initiate a crackdown against the hoarders.

