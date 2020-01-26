Rashid, Buzdar discuss welfare schemes

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed met here Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest including welfare schemes, development projects for Rawalpindi. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also invited the chief minister to attend a public meeting at Laal Haveli scheduled for February 5, 2020. On this occasion, the chief minister said those resorting to criticism for the sake of criticism would get nothing but sheer disappointment as time of loot and plunder had now over.