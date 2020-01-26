close
Wed Jan 29, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2020

Babar relieved after winning T20 series

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan’s T20 captain Babar Azam felt relieved on winning the series against visiting Bangladesh series here on Saturday.

In a post match press conference, Babar said they desperately needed to win the series. “Pakistan needed this success the most,” said Babar Azam. He said that he was pleased on the win and also praised the senior players M Hafeez and Shoaib Malik for their performances. “It's a great pleasure to win the series. M Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are doing very well as senior players,” said Babar Azam. Babar said, in the second match, M Hafeez played good innings and turned the game around. He also praised the performance of the bowlers. “The excellent performance of the bowlers in the series is encouraging,” he added. He said that it was good to see the two senior players in their best form. “It is a pleasure to see Shoaib Malik and M Hafeez in their best of form,” praised Babar Azam.

Babar further stated that now they have won the series the next target is to retain the number one ranking in T20. “We will try to retain the number one position by winning the third match also,” he maintained. He said they are looking to have a best combination out after the upcoming Pakistan Super League. “I am absolutely thinking of the World Cup and after the PSL Five we will be able to make the best team,” he added.

