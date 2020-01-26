Reception for Biennale guests

LAHORE:A welcome reception for international guests of the Lahore Biennale 2020 was held at a local hotel on Saturday evening.

Besides guests from the UK, the United States, Canada and Italy, British High Commissioner in Pakistan Dr Christian Turner also attended the reception where Fakir Syed Aijazuddin talked about the history of Lahore. A recognised art-historian and author of more than a dozen books, F.S. Aijazuddin in his presentation, carrying historic pictures and drawings, covered the history of Lahore from the Mughal era to the British period highlighting the city’s rich history and cultural heritage and its changing landscape over the years.

From the Walled City to the Charing Cross on The Mall, historic Government College, GPO and Chauburji to the Tomb of Anarkali, his talk also covered Mughal, Gothic and Victorian-style buildings of the city. He ended his talk with the mention of the historical Shalamar Gardens.

Saniya Syed, the founder of Saniya’s Cultural Express, who has lived and worked in Pakistan, Japan and the UK, welcomed the international guests. People from different walks of life attended the event. The second edition of the Lahore Biennale starting from Sunday (today) will continue till February 29th, at select venues throughout the city. According to the organisers the Lahore Biennale 2020 will include diverse and public art works, academic talks and film screenings etc.