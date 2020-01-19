close
Fri Jan 24, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2020

Commits suicide

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2020

RAHIMYAR KHAN: A woman committed suicide at Chak 96 on Saturday. Asma Bibi ended her life by taking poison. The motive behind the incident is said to be a domestic dispute.

Meanwhile, Riaz Bibi of Rajanpur, Halima Bibi of Chak 116, Khalil Ahmed of Khanpur, Muhammad Fahim of Liaqatpur and Muhammad Osama of Hussainabad attempted suicide in different incidents. The police are investigating.

PRAYER LEADER BOOKED: Police on Saturday booked a prayer leader here. The police registered a case against the prayer leader of Jafarpur on eth charge of using loudspeaker illegally. Further investigation is under way.

