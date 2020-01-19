Inquiry against four health officials begins

FAISALABAD: On the orders of Punjab Health secretary, the Director Health Services Faisalabad division has started an inquiry against four officers of the Faisalabad Health Department.

The inquiry has been launched against District Health Officer Dr Asif Shahzad, superintendents Afzal Bajwa and Hafiz Zahid, and accounts officer Khalid Bhatti, on charge of abusing their powers and making illegal recruitment of five persons in the department in February 2017 without advertising the vacancies and following other procedure. The inquiry has been started on the complaint of Haseeb Tahir of D Type Colony, Faisalabad, who alleged in his complaint filed with the Health Services secretary that these officers of the Faisalabad Health Department had misused their powers and recruited five persons in the Faisalabad Health Department. The complainant pointed out in his complaint that the said five appointees had received salary of 27 months (from February 2017 till May 2019) while sitting in their houses. On the written complaint, the Punjab Health secretary directed the Health Director Faisalabad division to thoroughly investigate the allegations leveled against the officers of the Faisalabad Health Department and submit his report within five days for appropriate action in the matter.

SHO SUSPENDED: City Police Officer Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry has suspended Dijkot police Inspector Muhammad Asim on the charge of corruption, poor performance and maintaining close relations with drug pushers.

The CPO has appointed Sub-Inspector Rai Farooq as new SHO of the Dijkot police station.