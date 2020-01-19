Did you know?

Every Pakistani registered with the Government of Pakistan has a national identity card number. CNICs can be obtained from National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) offices and each Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) is made up of a different set of 13 digits.

All of these digits are not merely there in a random order. They carry important details about the cardholder.

The first digit reveals the province a person belongs to; for instance, the number one (1) denotes KP. number two (2) is FATA, number three (3) is Punjab, number four (4) is Sindh, number five (5) is Baluchistan and number six (6) is for Islamabad.

The second digit on your card identifies your division; the third digit represents the district; the fourth digit is the tehsil you belong to and the fifth digit shows the union council that falls in the area where you live.

The next seven numbers are chosen randomly and the last number identifies the card holder’s gender. Males are assigned odd numbers, while women are identified by even numbers.