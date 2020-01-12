Student goes missing in Gujrat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: An 8th class student went missing in Jaliani area here on Friday, according to an application submitted to the Rehmania police station, Gujrat. A labourer Iftikhar Ahmad fears his 14-year-old son Ammar Ali has been abducted when he went out in the street for buying some items from a general store. He requested the police for safe recovery of his son.
