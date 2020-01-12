close
Sat Jan 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2020

Student goes missing in Gujrat

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2020

LALAMUSA: An 8th class student went missing in Jaliani area here on Friday, according to an application submitted to the Rehmania police station, Gujrat. A labourer Iftikhar Ahmad fears his 14-year-old son Ammar Ali has been abducted when he went out in the street for buying some items from a general store. He requested the police for safe recovery of his son.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan