Student goes missing in Gujrat

LALAMUSA: An 8th class student went missing in Jaliani area here on Friday, according to an application submitted to the Rehmania police station, Gujrat. A labourer Iftikhar Ahmad fears his 14-year-old son Ammar Ali has been abducted when he went out in the street for buying some items from a general store. He requested the police for safe recovery of his son.