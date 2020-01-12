Ashtifila, Faizan, Ehtesham excel in SBP Jr Tennis C’ship

LAHORE: Ashtifila Arif, Faizan Fayyaz and Ehtesham Humayun excelled in First SBP Junior Tennis Championship 2020 and grabbed two titles each in two different age group categories on the fourth and final day matches at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Tennis Stadium on Saturday.

In Girls U-18 contest, Ashtifila Arif toppled Aqsa Akram by 6-0, 6-2 while in Girls U-14 event, Ashtifila thrashed the same opponent by 4-1, 4-0. Similarly, Faizan Fayyaz also defeated Hassan Ali in Boys U-18 and Boys U-16 categories finals by 6-3, 10-7 and 6-2, 6-2 respectively.

Ehtesham Humayun won Boys U-14 and Boys U-12 titles against Asad Zaman and Ameer Mazari respectively. Mian Bilal outplayed Imran Bhatti by 7-5, 6-3 in Men’s singles final competition.

DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. He said young players exhibited excellent performance in the First SBP Junior Tennis Championship 2020 and this championship will play an important role in further popularizing game of tennis in the province.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, Assistant Director Riaz Ahmed, PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik and a large number of young male and female tennis players and their parents were also present on this occasion.

Aulakh said it is first event at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Tennis Stadium but we will hold all matches of next tennis championship at this venue. “We are going to launch a modern tennis academy for young players where expert coaches will impart training to budding players. Five more practice pitches will also be prepared alongside tennis stadium. We will also invite tennis star Aisamul Haq at future tennis events,” he added.

Aulakh said the construction work will start soon on five practice tennis pitches announced recently by Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti. “Young players from all nine divisions took part in this championship which reflects that tennis is quite popular across the province”.

Following are other final results:

Ladies singles: Noor Malik beat Esha Jawad 6-0, 3-1 (retd)

Men’s singles: Mian Bilal beat Imran Bhatti 7-5, 6-3

Girls U-18: Ashtifila Arif beat Aqsa Akram 6-0, 6-2

Boys U-18: Faizan Fayyaz beat Hassan Ali 6-3, 10-7

Boys U-18 doubles: Zain Ch & Ifham Rana beat Musa Haroon & M Ibrahim 0-4, 4-2, 10-8

Boys U-16: Faizan Fayyaz beat Hassan Ali 6-2, 6-2

Boys U-14: Ehtesham Humayun beat Asad Zaman 0-4, 4-1, 10-8

Girls U-14: Ashtifila Arif beat Aqsa Akram 4-1, 4-0

Boys U-12: Ehtesham Humayun beat Ameer Mazari 8-0

Boys U-10: Omer Jawad beat Ismail Aftab 8-1

Boys/Girls U-8: Eshal Sajjad gold medal

Fajjar Fayyaz silver medal

Ahmad Asif bronze medal

Boys/Girls U-6: Eshan Bari gold medal

Mamoon Bari silver medal

M Ali bronze medal.