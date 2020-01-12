LHC to hear Hamza’s bail pleas tomorrow

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif’s bail petitions in Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases on Monday.

A new two-member bench of the LHC, headed by Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and comprising Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmed, will hear his pleas.

The court has already summoned reply from the NAB on the petitions. Hamza had filed bail petitions in Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.

Earlier, a bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi was conducting hearings on the bail pleas.

During the previous hearing, the Lahore High Court served notices on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) until January 13 in the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) leader Hamza Shahbaz s bail plea in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The two member bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi took up the case. The NAB chairman and the NAB Lahore DG were made party.