CM Usman Buzdar asks Opp to avoid point-scoring

LAHORE : State Minister for Housing and Works Shabir Ali Qureshi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office here on Saturday.

The chief minister the opposition should avoid point-scoring keeping in view the current circumstances. He said the government was heading towards economic stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the wheel of the country’s economy had started to move now. He said that stability in the national economy would soon solve the people’s problems. Improvement in every department and institution will be visible, he added

He said that the project of construction of low-cost houses for the low-income segments of society was a flagship project of the PTI government.

Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme will materialise the dream of low-income people of having their own houses. He said the scheme would generate a number of job opportunities as well.

He said that Punjab would take lead in the project of construction of low-cost houses. He said that positive and constructive politics were necessary for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He maintained improving living standard of poor people was Imran Khan’s vision. He said that the Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Programme, Panagaah and Insaaf Health Card projects were for the welfare of the poor.

Former rulers remained busy in filling their pockets instead of taking any initiatives for the betterment and welfare of the people, the CM said. PTI will continue its journey for change, he added.

Religious harmony: Provincial Minister for Auqaf Peer Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office here on Saturday.

The steps taken for the promotion of unity and religious harmony came under discussion during the meeting. They condemned the suicide attack in Quetta and offered prayers for the victims.

The chief minister said those who attacked innocent people in the mosque while offering prayers could not be the Muslims. Those who are attacking mosques are fulfilling the nefarious agenda of anti-Muslim elements, he added.

He said that ulema should work effectively for the solidarity and security of the nation. He maintained that the role of ulema in ensuring solidarity, security and strengthening the country was the golden chapter of national history.

He said that efforts of ulema were prime need of the time for maintaining the atmosphere of Islamic brotherhood by curbing the prejudice and sectarianism. He said Pakistan was fully capable of coping with the internal and external challenges.

He said that barbarianism of Narendra Modi government in Indian-Held Kashmir had damaged the cause of peace in the region. The international community should play its role in decreasing the Indo-Pak tension, he said. He said the fascist face of Narendra Modi’s politics had been exposed to the world.

Modi government will be remembered as a terrorist government in history, the chief minister said. He stated that the Pakistani nation was standing with their Kashmiris brethren. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking decisions wisely on the national and international issues. Imran Khan has raised the Kashmir issue at every forum, the chief minister added.

notice: Usman Buzdar has taken strict notice of the incident of firing into the air by lawyers in Faisalabad and sought a report from the Faisalabad CPO. The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to take strict legal action against the responsible. He said a report should be submitted to the CM’s office immediately.

Usman Buzdar said that the law was equal for everyone and no one was above the law. He said such incidents of firing would not be tolerated at any cost.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow over the demise of Sultan of Oman, Kaboos Bin Said al Said.

In his condolence message issued here on Saturday, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved royal family and prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also expressed sorrow over the sad demise of DGPR Director (Admin) Arshad Saeed.

In a condolence message, he prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.